Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after buying an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $619,226,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $315,930,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $271,175,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.47.

Shares of LRCX traded down $9.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $686.05. 813,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $642.28 and a 200-day moving average of $560.68. The firm has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

