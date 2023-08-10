Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $263,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,266,000 after acquiring an additional 214,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,448,000 after purchasing an additional 204,638 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.23. 627,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

