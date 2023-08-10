Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,278 Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. U.S. Global Jets ETF comprises about 2.1% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JETS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 165,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter worth $1,771,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter worth $326,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period.

Get U.S. Global Jets ETF alerts:

U.S. Global Jets ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

JETS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.