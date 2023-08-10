Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes $574,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 22.2% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $5,387,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Sanofi Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.22. 1,504,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $53.27.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 46.92%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

