Greenwing Resources Ltd (ASX:GW1) Insider Jeffrey Marvin Sells 1,435,997 Shares

Greenwing Resources Ltd (ASX:GW1 – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Marvin sold 1,435,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total value of A$11,487.98 ($7,557.88).

Greenwing Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Greenwing Resources alerts:

Greenwing Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Greenwing Resources Ltd engages in the production and sale of industrial mineral concentrates. It holds 100% interests in the Graphmada Large Flake Graphite mine located in eastern Madagascar; the San Jorge lithium brine project that includes 15 granted exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 36,000 hectares located in Argentina; and the Millie Reward lithium project located in central Madagascar.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwing Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwing Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.