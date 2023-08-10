Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

Shares of SUPV remained flat at $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 488,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,652. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Grupo Supervielle had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $210.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grupo Supervielle

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 3,396.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.