Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance
Shares of SUPV remained flat at $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 488,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,652. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63.
Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Grupo Supervielle had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $210.56 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Grupo Supervielle
Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Supervielle
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.