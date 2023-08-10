GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Emma Walmsley Purchases 9 Shares

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Emma Walmsley acquired 9 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.58) per share, with a total value of £123.84 ($158.26).

On Tuesday, July 11th, Emma Walmsley acquired 9 shares of GSK stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,307 ($16.70) per share, with a total value of £117.63 ($150.33).

On Friday, June 9th, Emma Walmsley purchased 9 shares of GSK stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,380 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £124.20 ($158.72).

Shares of LON:GSK traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,385.50 ($17.71). 2,201,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,301,051. GSK plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,609 ($20.56). The company has a market capitalization of £56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,089.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,368.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,417.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 4,409.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($17.89) to GBX 1,300 ($16.61) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.73) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.53) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.73) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,560 ($19.94).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

