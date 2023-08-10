Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.85% from the company’s current price.

GH has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.87.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.46. 1,940,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,917. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.58. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 427.89%. The business had revenue of $137.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $103,863.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $97,508.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,863.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $103,863.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at $158,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

