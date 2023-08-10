Guggenheim Boosts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $10.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

NASDAQ GDRX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.44. 2,155,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,660. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.06.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.87 million. On average, analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 112,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GoodRx by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 739,017 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 340,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GoodRx by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 248,593 shares in the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

