Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $12.41

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.41, but opened at $11.16. Guild shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 1,196 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Guild alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Guild

Guild Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $747.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). Guild had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $103.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Guild Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Guild’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Guild

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $88,805.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,313.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guild

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 683,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 123,099 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,085,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 169,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 51,326 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 165,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.