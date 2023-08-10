GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock.

GXO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.47.

Shares of GXO stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,840. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.72. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

