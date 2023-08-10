GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Raised to $75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.47.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.51. 364,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,840. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.72.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 42.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.