H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

H World Group Stock Up 2.3 %

H World Group stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -434.45 and a beta of 1.02. H World Group has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $53.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. H World Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that H World Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in H World Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter worth $930,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in H World Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H World Group

(Get Free Report

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

