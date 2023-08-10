Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Haemonetics worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth about $18,084,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Price Performance

NYSE HAE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,243. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $71.02 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $311.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

