Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1241 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Hang Seng Bank Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of HSNGY opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. Hang Seng Bank has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $17.08.
