Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Given New $34.40 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $33.70 to $34.40 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 99.77% from the company’s previous close.

HROW has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of HROW stock traded down $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.70 million, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.19. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Harrow Health’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Harrow Health by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after acquiring an additional 431,183 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,736,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Harrow Health by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 78,903 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harrow Health by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after acquiring an additional 124,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harrow Health by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 100,457 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

