Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 1,818 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 2.4% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RENASANT Bank lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,722,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,022. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $192.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $420.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

