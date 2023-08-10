Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 263 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.5% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,970. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $288.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,589. The firm has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.84 and a 200-day moving average of $282.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

