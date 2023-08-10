HC Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,075 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 48.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,761 shares of company stock valued at $9,804,044 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.19. 3,729,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,171. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

