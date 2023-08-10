HC Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

HC Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.13. The stock had a trading volume of 267,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,333. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

