HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ TRDA traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. 5,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,817. Entrada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,014,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 68,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 107,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 23,991 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
