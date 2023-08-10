HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDAGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRDA traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. 5,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,817. Entrada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 6,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $97,537.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $262,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,634.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 6,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $97,537.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $383,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,838 shares of company stock worth $945,815 in the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,014,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 68,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 107,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 23,991 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

