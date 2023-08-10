HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRDA traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. 5,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,817. Entrada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 6,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $97,537.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $262,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,634.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 6,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $97,537.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $383,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,838 shares of company stock worth $945,815 in the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,014,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 68,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 107,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 23,991 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

