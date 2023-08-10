HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Palatin Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTN
Palatin Technologies Price Performance
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 278.73% and a negative net margin of 766.11%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,167,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Palatin Technologies
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.