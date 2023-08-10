HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP)

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GT Biopharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

GT Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTBP traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 202,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,695. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.94. GT Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that GT Biopharma will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

