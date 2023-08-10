HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP)

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GT Biopharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.
NASDAQ:GTBP traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 202,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,695. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.94. GT Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.
GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that GT Biopharma will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
