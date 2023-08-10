HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 175.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

NASDAQ:JANX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 30,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,537. The company has a market capitalization of $531.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.52. Janux Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 731.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Janux Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 495,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $6,167,799.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,117,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,140,885.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

