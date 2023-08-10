Head-To-Head Contrast: Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) versus Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF)

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Hyundai Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Hyundai Motor alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hyundai Motor and Ferrari, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferrari 0 3 3 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Ferrari has a consensus price target of $304.58, indicating a potential downside of 4.13%. Given Ferrari’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ferrari is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Ferrari’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A $15,720.50 0.00 Ferrari $5.37 billion N/A $982.60 million $6.21 51.16

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Hyundai Motor. Hyundai Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Ferrari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A Ferrari 19.60% 40.70% 13.71%

Summary

Ferrari beats Hyundai Motor on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyundai Motor

(Get Free Report)

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, The new i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under The new Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the STARIA, H-1, and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 6, IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, Tucson Plug-in Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Hybrid, and The new i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, and other financing activities; train manufacturing services and other activities; and marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. Hyundai Motor Company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Ferrari

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods. In addition, the company operates Ferrari museums in Modena and Maranello; Il Cavallino restaurant in Maranello; and theme parks in Abu Dhabi and Spain. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages racetracks; develops and sells a range of apparel and accessories; and operates franchised and owned Ferrari stores. The company also sells its products through a network of authorized dealers operating points of sale, as well as through its website. Ferrari N.V. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.