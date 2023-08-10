Head to Head Survey: NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) versus Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF)

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) and Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NexPoint Residential Trust and Fibra Danhos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 Fibra Danhos 0 0 0 0 N/A

NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.17%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than Fibra Danhos.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust -1.68% -0.92% -0.21% Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Fibra Danhos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Fibra Danhos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $263.95 million 3.72 -$9.26 million ($0.17) -224.87 Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fibra Danhos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NexPoint Residential Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats Fibra Danhos on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

About Fibra Danhos

(Get Free Report)

We are a Mexican trust constituted, primarily, to develop, own, lease, operate, and acquire iconic and premier-quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to our CBFI holders, over the long-term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our property values. We plan to maintain and grow a high-quality portfolio of properties. This, through our strong and unparalleled development capabilities and selective acquisitions of premier-quality iconic properties. We consider properties to be iconic if they have, the unique ability, to transform the areas surrounding their location. We consider properties to be premier-quality if they are located in prime locations, were developed with high construction and design standards, feature quality tenants, report high occupancy rates and, in the case of retail properties, attract a high volume of visitors and sales per square meter.

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.