Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.89% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

HSII stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $28.19. 63,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,678. The company has a market cap of $564.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $35.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,299.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 161,251 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,796.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 158,710 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 134,363 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,236,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,366.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 123,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 114,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.