Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.89% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,299.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 161,251 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,796.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 158,710 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 134,363 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,236,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,366.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 123,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 114,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
