Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.18-$5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.77 billion-$13.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion. Henry Schein also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.18-5.35 EPS.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $76.99. 657,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,632. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Henry Schein has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.00.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

