Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,556,000 after buying an additional 183,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 122,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,635.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 111.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 937,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 493,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

