Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Sells $62,376.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2023

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 6,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $62,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 19th, Andrew Dudum sold 23,800 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $215,628.00.
  • On Thursday, June 29th, Andrew Dudum sold 23,282 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $210,003.64.
  • On Tuesday, June 6th, Andrew Dudum sold 71,933 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $656,748.29.
  • On Friday, June 2nd, Andrew Dudum sold 2,009 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $18,161.36.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,246. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $207.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $204.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIMS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health



Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

