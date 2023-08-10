HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $720.00 million-$735.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.04 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on HireRight from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on HireRight from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded HireRight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on HireRight from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HireRight presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.48.

HireRight Trading Up 0.6 %

HireRight stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $10.44. 111,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,719. HireRight has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 million, a PE ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $175.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.47 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,812 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $40,254.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,605.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Laplaine sold 4,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $47,607.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,038.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $40,254.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $120,605.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HireRight by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

