Holley’s (HLLY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Holley from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Holley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Holley from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Holley from $3.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Holley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holley presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.42.

HLLY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 807,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. Holley has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.98 million. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Holley will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Holley by 1,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

