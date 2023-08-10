holoride (RIDE) Price Tops $0.0171 on Major Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, holoride has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $11.96 million and approximately $135,940.01 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,854.84 or 0.06272209 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00042705 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00021126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00028856 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01707877 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $150,944.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

