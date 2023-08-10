Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honest from $2.00 to $1.85 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HNST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 376,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,253. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Honest has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.52.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Honest had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Honest’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honest news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $27,341.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 80,747 shares of company stock worth $130,789 in the last three months. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Honest by 375.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Honest by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 42.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

