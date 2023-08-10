Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $189.49. The stock had a trading volume of 764,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,451. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

