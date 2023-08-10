Hop Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.88 Million (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $100,042.55 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0604 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

