Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.21. 244,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,698. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $206.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.91.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

