Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,005. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.65. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The firm has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.