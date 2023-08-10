Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,086 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.4% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $29,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,412,000 after buying an additional 7,550,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,316,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 85.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,193,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.80. 7,418,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,913,950. The firm has a market cap of $491.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

