Hosking Partners LLP Has $27.10 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184,697 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial makes up approximately 1.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $27,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,172,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,743,000 after buying an additional 1,398,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,942.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,353,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,364,000 after buying an additional 1,287,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE SYF remained flat at $34.40 on Thursday. 2,980,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,572,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

