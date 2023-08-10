Hosking Partners LLP Has $42.04 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,492 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up 1.9% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $42,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $466.11. 665,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $454.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

