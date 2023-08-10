Hosking Partners LLP Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,665 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of FirstCash worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 98,847.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,712 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,285,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,657,000 after buying an additional 200,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FirstCash by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after buying an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $141,137.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,551,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $141,137.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,551,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raul Ramos sold 10,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $1,027,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,322 shares of company stock worth $16,184,578. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

FCFS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.20. 115,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,091. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average of $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.14 and a 52 week high of $105.68.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $750.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

