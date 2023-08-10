Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,899 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 16,666 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,261,886,000 after buying an additional 78,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,498,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,563,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,786,000 after acquiring an additional 84,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.30. 2,737,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,828. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $140.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.