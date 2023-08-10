Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $13,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,143,579,000 after buying an additional 679,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after buying an additional 50,627 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.22. 329,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.51. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.49.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

