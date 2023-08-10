Hosking Partners LLP Sells 112,802 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 570,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,802 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 163,532 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vipshop by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,062,000 after purchasing an additional 241,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,305,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,651,000 after purchasing an additional 811,015 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

VIPS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,156,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,480. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

