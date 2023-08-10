Hosking Partners LLP Sells 236,236 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 236,236 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $23,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,863 shares of company stock worth $1,564,470 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.86. 6,922,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,704,874. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

