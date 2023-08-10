Hosking Partners LLP Sells 338,038 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,038 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 2.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $50,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,221,000 after buying an additional 235,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.34. 12,108,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,664,174. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

