Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

HST has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,860,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,460. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

