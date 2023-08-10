HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research raised HSBC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.25) to GBX 1,000 ($12.78) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.90) to GBX 800 ($10.22) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.31) to GBX 730 ($9.33) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.97) to GBX 820 ($10.48) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $743.70.

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.40. 1,476,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. HSBC has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 40.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

