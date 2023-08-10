Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $628.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $468.00 to $628.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUM. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Humana from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $591.89.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $495.03. The stock had a trading volume of 746,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.59. Humana has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

